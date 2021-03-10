The Buckle (BKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The Buckle has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.
The Buckle Company Profile
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.