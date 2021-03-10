The Buckle (BKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The Buckle has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $241,629. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

