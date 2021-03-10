Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $821.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

