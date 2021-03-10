Head to Head Survey: Copa (NYSE:CPA) vs. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Copa (NYSE:CPA) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copa and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $2.71 billion 1.44 $247.00 million $7.92 11.63 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.94 $335.26 million $5.09 7.26

Spirit Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Copa. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Copa has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Copa and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 1 6 5 0 2.33 Spirit Airlines 3 6 5 1 2.27

Copa currently has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential downside of 25.83%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $26.47, suggesting a potential downside of 28.35%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa -32.25% -4.01% -1.67% Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Copa beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

