Financial Review: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 5 8 0 2.62 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus target price of $7.07, indicating a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -9.08% 7.58% 1.99% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Pengrowth Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.75 $96.89 million $0.77 7.51 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns an interest in 2,800 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

