QS Investors LLC Sells 50 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,135,471 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

TDG stock opened at $589.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $582.07 and its 200 day moving average is $552.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $625.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.