QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

RYAM stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.