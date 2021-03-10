Short Interest in Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Declines By 20.0%

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of ELLH opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. Elah has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $88.00.
Elah Company Profile
