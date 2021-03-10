Short Interest in Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Declines By 20.0%

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of ELLH opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. Elah has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Elah Company Profile

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, it was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

