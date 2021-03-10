Short Interest in GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Rises By 26.7%

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GBIM opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. GlobeImmune has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $5.46.

GlobeImmune Company Profile

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

