Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €90.93 ($106.98).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €88.36 ($103.95) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.49.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

