VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.00

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.00 and traded as high as $64.26. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 1,142 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

