CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $30.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 137,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after buying an additional 390,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 94,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

