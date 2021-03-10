SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded to Buy by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.