Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.89

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.89 and traded as high as $106.50. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $103.75, with a volume of 678,540 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

