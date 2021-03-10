Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $271,019,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after buying an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,665. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.