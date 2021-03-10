Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,606,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $169.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.79. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.