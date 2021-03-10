Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.74 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

