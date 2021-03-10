Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.74 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.
In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
