Analyzing Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) & Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44% Neuronetics -61.44% -88.76% -36.14%

Volatility and Risk

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 167.89 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -19.96 Neuronetics $62.66 million 4.16 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -8.70

Neuronetics has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Axonics Modulation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $63.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

