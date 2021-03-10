Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) PT Raised to $18.50

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of PRTH opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $477.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $89,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $594,200 in the last ninety days. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Priority Technology by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Priority Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

