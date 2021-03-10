RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,424.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,550 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.