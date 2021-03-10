Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.26.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $150,000.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

