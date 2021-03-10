GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOCO. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,828.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,944,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GoHealth by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after buying an additional 1,528,764 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

