Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $74.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,533,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,823,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after buying an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

