OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OZ Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OZ Minerals stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

