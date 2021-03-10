Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.18 on Friday. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Inseego by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

