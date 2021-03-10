Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.20.

GWRE opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -250.77 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

