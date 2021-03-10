Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.30.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $31.92.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.3712 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 82,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 136,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 89,535 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

