Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Shares Up 3.6%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €30.62 ($36.02) and last traded at €30.48 ($35.86). 118,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.42 ($34.61).

A number of research firms recently commented on GBF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.87.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

