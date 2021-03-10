Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of ITRI opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Itron by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Itron by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 290,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its position in Itron by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after acquiring an additional 377,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

