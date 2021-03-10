HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

KOPN stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $405,000.00. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,145. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kopin by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

