SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Head-To-Head Review

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SiTime and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Materials 0 4 18 0 2.82

SiTime currently has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $125.74, suggesting a potential upside of 18.98%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Risk and Volatility

SiTime has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $84.07 million 19.15 -$10.80 million ($0.63) -148.98 Applied Materials $17.20 billion 5.64 $3.62 billion $4.17 25.34

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime N/A N/A N/A Applied Materials 21.04% 40.65% 18.07%

Summary

Applied Materials beats SiTime on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators. Its solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation is a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for processing flexible substrates. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

