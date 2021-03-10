Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $25,532,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

