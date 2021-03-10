Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SEB Equities cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SUBCY opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.