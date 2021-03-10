BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.83).

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £313.95 ($410.18).

BP opened at GBX 315.25 ($4.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.14 billion and a PE ratio of -3.14. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 246.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

