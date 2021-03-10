First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.