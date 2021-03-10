Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 125.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

