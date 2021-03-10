Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

