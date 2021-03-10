BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of BJ opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

