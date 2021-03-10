The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

SHYF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,618,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

