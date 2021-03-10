Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Commerzbank lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Scor stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

