Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.5 days.

REPYF opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Repsol has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

