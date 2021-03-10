Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Short Interest Update

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 436,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OERCF stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. Österreichische Post has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

About Österreichische Post

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

