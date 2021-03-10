Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $934.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,622.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

