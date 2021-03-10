Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.13 ($33.10).

Shares of EVK opened at €29.88 ($35.15) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of €27.72 and a 200-day moving average of €25.13.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

