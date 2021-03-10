BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the communications services company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 157.30 ($2.06).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 137.30 ($1.79) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.04. The firm has a market cap of £13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

