Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

CVET stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,778 shares of company stock worth $1,233,648. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 129.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $38,003,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

