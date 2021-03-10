Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $16.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FMNB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 134,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

