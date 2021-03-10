Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

