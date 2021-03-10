Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Head to Head Review

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fiverr International and Gravity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million 56.86 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -166.45 Gravity $307.18 million 2.79 $31.90 million N/A N/A

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 3 7 0 2.55 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $222.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Gravity.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -8.69% -4.48% -2.97% Gravity 13.14% 35.64% 23.36%

Risk & Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gravity beats Fiverr International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Dawn Break; MR! PORORO; Ragnarok CRUSH; RO Click H5; Blood War M; Ragnarok H5; Ragnarok Tactics; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3.In addition, the company offers games for IPTV; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 125 registered domain names. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

