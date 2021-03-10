Critical Analysis: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Venus Concept alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Venus Concept and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Venus Concept currently has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 133.94%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.59%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Volatility & Risk

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and Plus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $110.41 million 1.06 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.46 Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 7.66 -$10.89 million N/A N/A

Plus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -104.71% -132.46% -41.17% Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41%

Summary

Venus Concept beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.