eBoost (EBST) Trading 920% Higher Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 920% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $12.99 million and $107,694.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.00363704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

